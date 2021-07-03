Three top-six sides including Liverpool eye £21.5M Arsenal raid

Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international has been strongly linked with a move to AS Roma since the end of the season, but his performances at Euro 2020 has attracted further interest in his signature.

Juventus were initially believed to have entered the race to sign the Gunners star, but PSG, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs are now believed to be considering their own offers, with the claim that he could leave for as little as £21.5 Million (25 Million Euros), as stated in TransferMarketWeb.

Xhaka hasn’t had an easy ride in North London, regularly coming in for strong pressure from their fans, so much so that he eventually erupted whilst being booed off the field as captain previously, and his reaction ultimately cost him the club captaincy under Unai Emery, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was eventually installed as the club’s permanent captain.

The midfielder does appear keen on an exit from the club this window however, despite his impressive spell at the European Championships, and I believe the fans will be more than happy to see him depart, even if he was to join a Premier League rival.

I’d go as far as to say that we wouldn’t even care if he joined Tottenham, although I’m not sure he would be willing to make such a jump.

There isn’t many players I would be happy to sell to Spurs, but Xhaka is one I could definitely live with. Am I alone in that?

Patrick