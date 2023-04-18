Three top striker options for Arsenal Women this summer if Russo pursuit fails

More striking options for Arsenal Women by Michelle

Recently, we asked: Could Arsenal make another record bid for Man United’s Alessia Russo this summer? Well, you must have an opinion on that, and we respect it, but for the purposes of this piece, I’d like to ask: If Arsenal does not go back for Russo, after their record bid for her in January was rebuked – or indeed if Manchester United can eventually negotiate a deal with the striker – Arsenal will be forced to look for another striker in the summer transfer window, but who should they consider?

Here are three strikers I’d love Arsenal to look at, for signing in the summer transfer window, and hope to rely on next season, alongside the returning Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema.

1. Melina Ayres: The 24-year-old is gradually establishing herself as one of the best goal scorers in the Australian women’s league. In 12 league appearances for the 2022–23 season, she has 12 league goals and 2 assists. Her numbers would have been higher if she hadn’t been out of action for the entire month of January. She’s been with Melbourne Victory since the 2017-18 season; perhaps it’s time for her to move abroad, and wouldn’t Arsenal be the perfect new home if she were to leave the Australian league, joining our Aussie duo of Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord.

2. Shania Hayles: Aston Villa released the 23-year-old last summer, unaware that they were losing one of the top scorers in English football this season. In her first season with Bristol City Women, in the English Women’s Championship, the Jamaican has ensured that she, like her compatriot Khadija Shaw, is dominating the goalscoring charts in another English women’s league. She has 11 goals in 10 league games, which is fantastic. Bristol City may be on the rise and probably will play in the WSL next term (given that they are currently 6 points clear at the top of the Championship table), but I’m sure Hayles would be tempted to make the big transfer to Arsenal, who would almost certainly put her on the map by giving her Champions League football. Eidevall and his scouts should seriously take her into account.

3. Tabita Chawinga: Without question, the 26-year-old is a goal-scoring threat. Since stepping into the spotlight, the Malawi international has established herself as a reliable goal scorer. Her numbers are incredible. She scored 41 goals in 44 games for Kvarnsvedens women and also scored 8 goals in 5 games for Wuhan Jiangda. Inter Milan got wind of her and acquired her from the Chinese League last year. This season, she has 18 goals and 5 assists in 18 games for Inter. If she is as good as her numbers suggest she is, she could be the eye-catching reinforcement Jonas Eidevall’s project needs.

These three are all good in front of goal, but we know that’s not enough to qualify them for Eidevall’s system. However, if Alessia Russo’s move does not materialise, the Arsenal Women boss should take a close look at them as potential Gunners for next season.

Michelle Maxwell

