Three unnamed clubs make an enquiry about Arsenal’s contract rebel

Arsenal is working hard to find an agreement with William Saliba so he can sign a new contract at the club.

The centre-back was one of their key men in this campaign, but his contract expires soon as he shines.

Arsenal wants Saliba to stay and knows his performance this term has attracted top clubs.

The Daily Mail’s latest update will worry them as they claim three unnamed clubs have enquired about the former Nice loanee.

This is Saliba’s first season at the club, even though they signed him in 2019 as one of the top young defensive talents around.

The Gunners will now have to accelerate their efforts to keep him at the Emirates beyond this term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been superb for us and we need to keep the defender beyond this season as he stars for us.

It is unthinkable that he will leave when he is in such great shape as one of the top youngest defenders in the world.

It remains unclear which club has the strongest interest, but we are also one of the best sides in the world and will play in the Champions League next season, so he can surely win some trophies with us soon.

Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…