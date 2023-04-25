Three values that Arsenal must demonstrate to defeat Man City at the Etihad

Three values that Arsenal must demonstrate to defeat Manchester City at the Etihad. by Kennedy
Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns at the weekend in a match that is likely to decide the winner of the English Premier League this season.
The Gunners are aware of the fact that the Etihad at this stage of the season is a dangerous hunting ground, and the Cityzens are currently in a sparkling run of form.
However, the Gunners can put up a decent fight and get something from Manchester City provided that they arm themselves with the following values.
Identity
First and foremost, the Gunners must maintain their identity. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have very similar styles of play and game models.
Both teams play from the back, they use inverted fullbacks, they do high pressing and maintain ball possession.
Moreover, each of these two sides is good in counter pressing and they utilise the attacking 4 -3 -3 system.
For Arsenal to stand a chance at the Etihad, it needs to maintain its identity as a possession-oriented and attacking minded outfit. If the Gunners face Manchester City intending to defend for 90 minutes, they will invite untold pressure from Pep Guardiola’s men and make mistakes.
One of the best ways to defend is by attacking the opponents and keeping them busy. However, Arsenal must change a few things in order to avoid embarrassment at the Etihad.
First Arsenal must deny Manchester City the space in the midfield. Allowing the Cityzens to occupy the middle of the park and dictate the proceedings is a recipe for trouble. The Gunners can overload the midfield by using inverted fullbacks like they have done with Zinchenko this season.
Alternatively, Mikel Arteta can use a different system to crowd the midfield such as the 3-4-3 formation used by Antonio Conte, or the 3-5-2 system employed by Brentford.
This does not imply parking the bus and losing possession and the attacking identity. Arsenal can still enjoy possession and press high even with these two systems.
Some people may argue that Arsenal must stick with the tried and tested 4-3-3 system.
However, every match must have it’s own game plan. Manchester City is not an ordinary opponent. The Cityzens playing at the Etihad are a different kettle of fish. A juggernaut. Arsenal must therefore use different tactics to unsettle Guardiola’s men.
The second thing that Arsenal must do while maintaining their attacking identity is to strengthen their defence against Man City. In the last three matches against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, Arsenal has conceded seven goals in the absence of William Saliba.
If the Gunners travel to the Etihad with this porous defence, then they should expect nothing but a baptism of fire from Pep Guardiola.
The third thing that Arsenal needs to do in this match, while regaining their identity, is to watch out for these three Manchester City’s danger men, Riyad Mahrez the left footed smooth operator, Erling Haaland the goal scoring machine, and Kevin De Bruyne the destroyer in chief.
Arsenal must exhibit character and belief.
Playing against Manchester City at home at this stage of the season is not an undertaking for the faint hearted or double minded.
The Gunners must travel to the Etihad with a strong belief that they are equal to the challenge. They also need to have a strength of character in order to get something out of this difficult fixture.
If Arsenal starts this game the way they did against Southampton and concede early, then will only have themselves to blame.
The Gunners need balance.
Arsenal has to approach this match with level headedness, maturity and composure. The Gunners need to balance between these three things.
First, they need to balance between respect and fear. Guardiola’s men deserve respect as the premier league defending champions. However, Arsenal will get nothing from this match if they play with fear.
Second, the Gunners need to maintain a balance between aggression and sobriety. Too much aggression results in unnecessary bookings and provokes the opponents, while too much docility encourages the opposing team.
In the recent match between Arsenal and Liverpool, Granit Xhaka started an altercation with Liverpool right full back Alexander Arnold Trent.
This provoked the Reds when Arsenal was leading 2: 0 triggering a comeback for Liverpool. Arsenal should stay calm and avoid such confrontations at the Etihad.
Third, Arsenal must balance carefully between attacking and defending when they face Guardiola’s men. Relentless attacking will expose the Gunners to swift counter attacks from the Cityzens while too much defending will invite massive pressure and lead to commission of mistakes.
As the clock ticks towards this mouth-watering encounter, Arsenal must prepare adequately, play on the big day with a positive attitude and forget about the recent disappointing results.
You mentioned that arsenal and man City have similar ways of playing, you forgot to notice that City now plays John Stones in the middle along side Rodri. Two defensive midfielders in front of their defence. On contrary, arsenal has only TP to rely on. I someone’s comment mentioning that Partey needs someone along side him .
‘I read someone’s comment ‘.
Arsenal need a miracle to get any kind of result just can’t see how especially with the way we are defending city could run riot! Haaland will target holding and prob destroy him with his power and pace! Hope I’m wrong and Arsenal plat the game of there lives but on current form there is only 1 winner and its not us!
A very good writeup, I must say. I do agree with the main points in the article. But this writer seems to have had too much to drink by ONCE AGAIN BLAMING XHAKA for our capitulation at Anfield. So defending yourself from physical harm is now a recipe to lose a match. Utter and complete nonsense
We need to win a lot of corners, because I don’t think we can outscore Man City from open play
We are also shaky in corner situations lately. Nicolas Jover has to improve the players for the set-pieces
i believe you missed out one main factor. a bit of Luck
we have to be honest with our selves, right now city are in a very rich vein of form and player for player, bench included they have a superior starting 11 and 5 quality subs to draw on.
we have shown in the past and even this season we can go toe with them and if we are talking about being solid and attacking them then i believe we can come out winners.
Pep on the other hand is paid the big bucks because he is the best in the job. he showed that at out place where in the first half they were out gunned. The 2nd half he was smart enough to change it around and break up the play and stop the free flowing football by conceding fouls and free kicks in not so vital areas of the field.
he slowly wrestled back the control. hence the master and pupil.
what he doesn’t have is a group of players that don’t know when they are beaten. whilst we moan about dropping points in the last 2 or 3 games and especially the Southampton game. we game back from the death to grab a point. so beginning of game it was 2 points dropped. at the end i felt it was a point gained. a never say die attitude.
the manager and the boys know what they need to do. lose or draw and we wait on other teams to do us a favour…
WIN and it is back in our hands.
we will concede that is inevitable but we will out gun them more then we will concede.
worried , nervous, anxious but cant wait for tomorrow. do or die game.
ps
to all the newer supporters who have not experienced these sort of games – basically title deciders – welcome
to all the older supporters who have seen these types of games before – its nice to be back and feeling this way
what ever the result and i see a win for us. The manager, team and club have done us proud this season
come on you reds
onwards and upwards