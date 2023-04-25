Three values that Arsenal must demonstrate to defeat Man City at the Etihad

Three values that Arsenal must demonstrate to defeat Manchester City at the Etihad. by Kennedy

Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns at the weekend in a match that is likely to decide the winner of the English Premier League this season.

The Gunners are aware of the fact that the Etihad at this stage of the season is a dangerous hunting ground, and the Cityzens are currently in a sparkling run of form.

However, the Gunners can put up a decent fight and get something from Manchester City provided that they arm themselves with the following values.

Identity

First and foremost, the Gunners must maintain their identity. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have very similar styles of play and game models.

Both teams play from the back, they use inverted fullbacks, they do high pressing and maintain ball possession.

Moreover, each of these two sides is good in counter pressing and they utilise the attacking 4 -3 -3 system.

For Arsenal to stand a chance at the Etihad, it needs to maintain its identity as a possession-oriented and attacking minded outfit. If the Gunners face Manchester City intending to defend for 90 minutes, they will invite untold pressure from Pep Guardiola’s men and make mistakes.

One of the best ways to defend is by attacking the opponents and keeping them busy. However, Arsenal must change a few things in order to avoid embarrassment at the Etihad.

First Arsenal must deny Manchester City the space in the midfield. Allowing the Cityzens to occupy the middle of the park and dictate the proceedings is a recipe for trouble. The Gunners can overload the midfield by using inverted fullbacks like they have done with Zinchenko this season.

Alternatively, Mikel Arteta can use a different system to crowd the midfield such as the 3-4-3 formation used by Antonio Conte, or the 3-5-2 system employed by Brentford.

This does not imply parking the bus and losing possession and the attacking identity. Arsenal can still enjoy possession and press high even with these two systems.

Some people may argue that Arsenal must stick with the tried and tested 4-3-3 system.

However, every match must have it’s own game plan. Manchester City is not an ordinary opponent. The Cityzens playing at the Etihad are a different kettle of fish. A juggernaut. Arsenal must therefore use different tactics to unsettle Guardiola’s men.

The second thing that Arsenal must do while maintaining their attacking identity is to strengthen their defence against Man City. In the last three matches against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, Arsenal has conceded seven goals in the absence of William Saliba.

If the Gunners travel to the Etihad with this porous defence, then they should expect nothing but a baptism of fire from Pep Guardiola.

The third thing that Arsenal needs to do in this match, while regaining their identity, is to watch out for these three Manchester City’s danger men, Riyad Mahrez the left footed smooth operator, Erling Haaland the goal scoring machine, and Kevin De Bruyne the destroyer in chief.

Arsenal must exhibit character and belief.

Playing against Manchester City at home at this stage of the season is not an undertaking for the faint hearted or double minded.

The Gunners must travel to the Etihad with a strong belief that they are equal to the challenge. They also need to have a strength of character in order to get something out of this difficult fixture.

If Arsenal starts this game the way they did against Southampton and concede early, then will only have themselves to blame.

The Gunners need balance.

Arsenal has to approach this match with level headedness, maturity and composure. The Gunners need to balance between these three things.

First, they need to balance between respect and fear. Guardiola’s men deserve respect as the premier league defending champions. However, Arsenal will get nothing from this match if they play with fear.

Second, the Gunners need to maintain a balance between aggression and sobriety. Too much aggression results in unnecessary bookings and provokes the opponents, while too much docility encourages the opposing team.

In the recent match between Arsenal and Liverpool, Granit Xhaka started an altercation with Liverpool right full back Alexander Arnold Trent.

This provoked the Reds when Arsenal was leading 2: 0 triggering a comeback for Liverpool. Arsenal should stay calm and avoid such confrontations at the Etihad.

Third, Arsenal must balance carefully between attacking and defending when they face Guardiola’s men. Relentless attacking will expose the Gunners to swift counter attacks from the Cityzens while too much defending will invite massive pressure and lead to commission of mistakes.

As the clock ticks towards this mouth-watering encounter, Arsenal must prepare adequately, play on the big day with a positive attitude and forget about the recent disappointing results.

