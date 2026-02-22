“Three weeks ago” Paul Merson explains how much the title race has changed

Paul Merson
Paul Merson has reflected on how the Premier League title race has shifted in recent weeks, with Manchester City now significantly closer to Arsenal at the summit. The Gunners have occupied top spot for much of the campaign, yet there is a growing risk that they could relinquish their position before the season concludes.

Having seen their advantage reduced to just two points, Manchester City’s momentum appears to have swung in their favour. The reigning champions have considerable experience in high-pressure run-ins and are guided by a manager who has secured more Premier League titles in England since 2018 than any other. While Arsenal boasts a squad of undeniable quality, City can equally rely on a group featuring some of the finest players in world football.

Momentum Shifts in the Title Race

Manchester City’s recent consistency, coupled with Arsenal’s difficulties in several of their latest fixtures, has tightened what once appeared to be a commanding lead. The Gunners have struggled to create clear daylight between themselves and their closest challengers, allowing City to capitalise and close the gap at a decisive stage of the season.

Both sides are expected to contest the title until the final weeks of the campaign. However, should Manchester City win all of their remaining matches, including a crucial home encounter against Arsenal, they would secure the championship regardless of other results.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Merson’s Assessment

Paul Merson offered a candid evaluation of the situation. He said, as quoted by Sportskeeda, ‘The Premier League title race is in Manchester City’s hands now.

‘If they win every game from now, they win the league title.

‘Three weeks ago, you could have never thought it would be this way. It’s quite unbelievable how Arsenal have slipped up.’

His remarks underline the dramatic nature of the shift in momentum and highlight the formidable challenge Arsenal now faces in their pursuit of the title.

  1. It definitely isn’t unbelievable as Merson suggests

    3 weeks ago many were just in denial regarding the clear signs that this was already happening

    Reply

