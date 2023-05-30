Three worthy defenders that could replace Rafaelle at Arsenal Women next season

With Rafaelle Souza leaving, Jonas Eidevall will be looking for a quality defender who could try to fill the void the Brazilian is leaving at Meadow Park. The Arsenal boss will have all summer and the World Cup to decide who to bring in as a worthy replacement for the Brazil captain.

But as he scouts for centre backs, here are three reliable ones, playing as left-sided centre backs, who should be considered:

1. Moeka Minami

She’s a Japanese international who plays for AS Roma in Serie A. In 25 games in the 2022–23 season, she’s helped Roma keep an impressive 10 clean sheets, only conceding 22 goals. At 24 years old, she still has plenty of years to play at the top level.

2. Elisa de Almeida

This PSG women’s star is the real deal. In just 18 games in the 2022–23 season, she’s seen PSG keep 12 clean sheets. At 25, she can join Eidevall’s project and play in it for years to come. She may be the one to fill the void that Rafaelle leaves.

3. Alana Cerne

The Western United defender could be another option. In 18 games, she has six clean sheets. Unlike the others, her defensive record is not headline-worthy. But at 20, she’s someone Eidevall could bring on board and mold into the defender he wants. Who knows? She could be the next Australian to take the WSL by storm.

These are my three suggestions, but I’m sure that Eidevall will be carefully scouring the world for other candidates until he finds the perfect one for Arsenal.

Michelle Maxwell

