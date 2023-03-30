Ticket prices for Arsenal’s final game of the season skyrockets

Arsenal fans are confident their team will win the Premier League this season and have rushed to buy tickets for the final game of the season against Wolves.

The Gunners are battling Manchester City for the title, with eight points separating the clubs right now.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now the favourites to win the title race and may have won it by the time they face Wolves.

Nevertheless, that game is likely to be the match where they will be handed the Premier League trophy and fans do not want to miss the occasion.

A report in the Daily Mail says most of the fans are desperate to get their hands on a ticket for the fixture, which has driven the price up.

It reveals some tickets are being sold for as much as £53,000 online after they were snapped up seconds after the club had released them to the public.

The report further claims the club suspects bots have been used to buy some of the tickets to be resold.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every one of us wants to be at that game and why not? There are few things better than watching Arsenal lift the Premier League title at the Emirates.

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…