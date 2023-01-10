Ticket sales hit 40,000 for Arsenal Women v Chelsea WSL clash at Emirates by Michelle

Arsenal have today confirmed that ticket sales have hit 40,000 for the Arsenal Women v Chelsea clash at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 15th January.

Arsenal Women set the WSL attendance record of 47,367 when they played Tottenham at Emirates Stadium with a 4-0 win for our Gunners in September 2022. When Arsenal lost 2-3 to Manchester United at the Emirates in November 2022 40,604 were in attendance. There are still 5 days until matchday. Could this match set a new attendance record?

We really can’t wait for this game. It is a ‘must win’ for Arsenal if they are to keep their WSL title hopes alive. With Arsenal sitting 2nd in the WSL to Chelsea’s 1st a win for Arsenal would leave them in 2nd place but only on goal difference AND with Arsenal still having a game in hand against Manchester City.

Boss Jonas Eidevall has been very active in the January transfer window so far so we may even see some new international recruits on the pitch on Sunday.

😮 Another BIG milestone down… 40,000 tickets sold for the London derby! 👏 Come and join us on Sunday ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 10, 2023

Tickets are still available to purchase here, but you’d better be quick as this is the hottest ticket in town!

Click on Twitter link below for a chance to win 2 FREE CLUB LEVEL tickets for the match.

