Ticket sales soaring for Arsenal Women’s WSL opener at Emirates!

Under a week to go until the WSL returns by Daisie

Arsenal Women’s fans don’t have to wait much longer to see our women back in red and white to face some Women’s Super League action, with the season starting in under a week, Arsenal Women’s fans will be excited to see our women back on the pitch for a new season.

Arsenal Women’s official twitter announced yesterday that they had sold nearly 50,000 tickets already for our season opener at The Emirates against Liverpool, so it looks to be a big crowd coming to support our women and it is always special when we play at The Emirates.

After such an incredible Women’s World Cup, the whole world, especially England, seems to be buying into the women’s football hype, making this season one of the most important seasons so far. Arsenal Women look to be the favourites to win, after some great recruitment in the summer from Jonas Eidevall and his recruitment team, this will be the first match at The Emirates for quite a few of our players, making the game a some-what special occasion.

Liverpool Women who finished 7th in the league last season, have added a few new additions to their squad themselves and a lot of outgoings so they like us will be trying to find their feet and gel together. They have had three friendly matches already, facing off against Manchester United, Birmingham City and Atletico Madrid, but have lost all three.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming season of The WSL (Women’s Super League) and I personally cannot wait to see our women back in action, but If you’re like me and can’t wait another week, you can catch up to 13 of our women competing in this week’s second round of the first Women’s Nations League Tournament, which will not only be good for us to watch but will also get some much need minutes into our women’s legs before a tough upcoming season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How excited are you for the opening game?

Daisy Mae

