Tickets selling fast for Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi-final v Wolfsburg

Arsenal will begin the UEFA Women’s Champions League tie with a trip to Germany to face the reigning Bundesliga champions at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday 23rd April at 15:30 (local time). Tickets for travelling supporters are available to buy here.

Our Gunners will then welcome Wolfsburg to Emirates Stadium for the second leg on Monday 1st May at 17:45 (UK time).

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the UWCL after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Emirates last week, in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 20,000. Since then over 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the semi-final, which will take place on the first May Bank Holiday Monday. What better way to spend a Bank Holiday Monday? Helping to support our Gunners through to a win over Wolfsburg and reaching the final..

The early-bird period for the semi-final will end at midnight on Tuesday 11th April, giving supporters a great opportunity to save on tickets for this huge European clash at the Emirates.

25,000 TICKETS SOLD IN ONE WEEK ❤️ Your support has blown Victoria's mind, Gooners! 😅 Let's keep filling up Emirates Stadium for our @UWCL semi-final 👏 pic.twitter.com/u1TOIyvvVk — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 5, 2023

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage 2022, after being beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Wolfsburg. Our Gunners need to re-write history this time around!

If Arsenal make it through the Final they will play the other semi-final winners, which will be either Barcelona or Chelsea, in the final on 3rd June, at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven.

