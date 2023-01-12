Tickets sold out for Man City v Arsenal Women in WSL catch-up match by Michelle

Arsenal should have headed to Academy Stadium to take on Manchester City in their first WSL game of the season in September 2022. This game however was postponed due to the passing of her Majesty the Queen. The match is now scheduled to take place at Academy Stadium on Saturday 11th February, kick-off 12.30pm.

Manchester City announced yesterday that all available tickets have been snapped up for Manchester City’s rescheduled Barclays Women’s Super League tie with Arsenal.

Below are highlights of Arsenal’s last visit to Academy Stadium in January 2022 with goals from Bunny Shaw and Tobin Heath.

But in the game previous to that Arsenal welcomed Man City to Meadow Park for a 5-0 thrashing with goals from Vivianne Miedema, captain Kim Little (2), Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson – highlights from that match below – enjoy!

