Tielemans reveals he has already turned down Arsenal once

Arsenal set to launch bid for Premier League star

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in landing Leicester City talisman Youri Tielemans, in a deal worth £30m.

After cooling their interest in the past few weeks, the Gunners are now determined to add the Belgian international to their ranks, according to Mark Irwin.

Even though he works for The Sun, he’s considered a reliable journalist when it comes to transfer news.

If Tielemans does join the Gunners, he will be their fifth addition this summer, after the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.

🇧🇪 Exclusive: Arsenal are finally about to make a bid of around £30m for Youri Tielemans. [Mark Irwin, The Sun] pic.twitter.com/JYDGqZNzj7 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 6, 2022

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract next summer at the King Power Stadium, has made 158 appearances for the Foxes, while also racking up an impressive 52 appearances for Belgium.

It is not the first time that Arsenal have shown interest in Tielemans. Arsene Wenger wanted to bring him to the Emirates Stadium before he joined AS Monaco from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

“I didn’t join Arsenal in 2017 because they had many top-class midfielders”: Tielemans

However, not seeing a clear pathway in the team, the then 18-year-old opted to move to France. In an interview, he said, “I knew not much was going to change with Arsenal’s squad.”

Youri Tielemans is 'sold on' a move to Arteta's side and is 'waiting' for a deal to be agreed. [football london via Ben Jacobs] — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 6, 2022

“Their management wanted to keep the same group of players together in order to finish high in the Premier League.

“I had to be honest with myself and take a look at the midfielders Arsenal have got. They are top-class players.”

He continued, “I knew that I would not get many first-team chances with them, so I didn’t give any more thought to joining them. I never said no to any club. But I made it clear where I wanted to go.”

This summer, despite interest from Manchester United, it seems clear where the former Monaco man wants to play his football.

And Arsenal fans would be delighted that it is at the heart of their city.

