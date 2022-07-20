Tielemans set for showdown talks with Leicester amid Arsenal interest

If the ongoing rumours are to be believed, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has been a major Arsenal target since the summer transfer window opened, and there are constant hints that the Belgian is very keen to join Arteta’s project at Arsenal.

The midfielder only has one year left on his contract with the Foxes, and although Brendan Rodgers is not keen on losing the player that helped Leicester to the FA Cup winners trophy last year, the player himself has rejected every new offer of a contract put on the table.

With just six weeks of the transfer window remaining, the air will be needed to be cleared shortly, and according to The Sky Sports transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth, Tielemans is set for showdown talks with the Leicester boss this week to sort out his future.

Sheth told the Transfer Talk Podcast: “One player that Arsenal have had a long-term interest in is Youri Tielemans. He has just one year left on his contract and we’ve been told that Tielemans will sit down with Brendan Rodgers this week to discuss his future, so far he’s refused any new deals with Leicester City. That is one to watch as we close in on deadline day,”

Although the Zinchenko deal has now reaching its climax, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Arsenal’s transfer dealings are far from over. He said yesterday on Arsenal.com: The boss said: “We’re in the market to keep improving the squad but there are so many parties involved and sometimes things don’t happen as quickly as you want.”

Hopefully things will be clearer on the future of Tielemans by the end of the week….

