Tielemans vs Neves: Pundit predicts which one Arsenal will sign

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal will choose Youri Tielemans over Ruben Neves if they are only able to sign one of them.
The Gunners have targeted the Leicester City and Wolves players in recent seasons as they impress for their respective clubs.
As Mikel Arteta rebuilds his team, one or both of them could land at the Emirates before next season begins.
Former Arsenal man, Campbell, admits he would love the club to buy both players because they need squad depth.
But if he had to choose one of them, it would be Tielemans because the Belgian has goals in him.
He tells Football Insider: “We need extra competition in midfield and we need goals from midfield.
“Tielemans can score goals. He creates and scores goals. He can hit them from 25 yards or get in the box and be dangerous.
“I think Arsenal have a lot of needs and requirements. I would both of them but if I had to choose one, I think Tielemans is the one Arsenal will prioritise.
“Goals from midfield would be massive for us. It would be key. He would score double figures every season if he was at Arsenal. An extra 10 goals makes a big difference.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Campbell is spot-on with this assessment because we truly need more players to get depth in our squad.
We also need goals from midfield, so a new player for that role with goals in him will be of enormous benefit to us.
However, Arteta will have the final say on which player joins the club because he knows what he wants.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
As long as we don’t sign Morata, he was a flop in the PL with Chelsea, and the rumours are we intend to pay 25 million, talk about going backwards, we will be a laughing stock signing that misfiring misfit.
Tielemans has the goals and he is also far more affordable. Neves is priced at 70 million according to recent reports, while Tielemans, entering his final contract year, is reportedly available for 35 million.
Neves is a holding midfielder, and given that Arsenal just signed elneny, Neves makes sense if Arsenal sell Partey, which would be good business. Neves is more more durable and with such a thing squad, a durable holding midfielder would be a good idea.
An Arsenal team capable of competing for a title.
Net cost – 95m
GK – Ramsdale (Ryan)
RB – Tomiyasu (wan Bissaka – Man U)
LB – Tierney (Tavares)
CB – Saliba (Holding), White (Tarkowski – Burnley)
DM – Neves – Wolves (Elneny)
CM – Tielemans – Leicester (Xhaka, Lokonga)
RW – Saka (Mbueno – Brentford)
LW – Smith Rowe (Martinelli)
CAM – Odegaard (Smith Rowe)
S – Jesus – Man City, (Kean – Juventus, Nketiah)
Sales: 166m (conservative estimates) – Bernd Leno 12m; Pepe, 20m; Gabriel, 40m; Partey, 40m; Bellerin, 8m; Torreira, 12m; Guendouzi, 8m; Mavropanos, 4m; Mari, 4m; Reiss-Nelson, 4m; Maitland-Niles, 12m, Cedric, 4m; Runnarsson, 1m
Acquisitions: 265m (realistic estimates) – Tielemans, 35m, Neves, 70m, wan Bissaka, 25m; Tarkowski, 25m, Mbueno, 20m, Kean, 35m; Jesus, 55m.
For once I firmly SEE SENSE IN CAMPBELL’S LATEST UTTERANCE.
I haverepeatedly sauid that we will nort sign Neves who, as amerely decendt but far from top clas p;layer is overpriced by at least thre times IMO. Nor does he score more than the occasional, albeit blinding goal. Tielemans will be far better value and is a far better, more suitable and more mobile and productive player and will be far cheaper, esp as his contract is fast running out. Tielemans is a distinct possibility though far from a certainty , but Neves will not be a Gooner and I AM PREPARED TO BET ON IT, IF ANYONES WISHES.
I don’t say MA is dead set against it but simply that it will not happen, mostly for financial reasons and I DON’T want him anyway, so am glad he will not be coming.
There are far better than him around for the silly money Wolves will demand. I could see Newcastle possibly chasing him but NOT US!
Both players suit Artetas play style
Trust the process
I prefare we getting Tielemans , Jesus and Osinhem if possible and we will be good to go, even to the premier league.
I also prefer tielemans too and i’m confident he will come to us if we tempt him with the right offer plus real madrid getting to sign tchouameni.
Dream on. Tielemens will want champions League. May as well stay at Leicester and compete for top 4 next season.
Good retort young man