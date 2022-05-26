Tielemans vs Neves: Pundit predicts which one Arsenal will sign

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal will choose Youri Tielemans over Ruben Neves if they are only able to sign one of them.

The Gunners have targeted the Leicester City and Wolves players in recent seasons as they impress for their respective clubs.

As Mikel Arteta rebuilds his team, one or both of them could land at the Emirates before next season begins.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell, admits he would love the club to buy both players because they need squad depth.

But if he had to choose one of them, it would be Tielemans because the Belgian has goals in him.

He tells Football Insider: “We need extra competition in midfield and we need goals from midfield.

“Tielemans can score goals. He creates and scores goals. He can hit them from 25 yards or get in the box and be dangerous.

“I think Arsenal have a lot of needs and requirements. I would both of them but if I had to choose one, I think Tielemans is the one Arsenal will prioritise.

“Goals from midfield would be massive for us. It would be key. He would score double figures every season if he was at Arsenal. An extra 10 goals makes a big difference.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Campbell is spot-on with this assessment because we truly need more players to get depth in our squad.

We also need goals from midfield, so a new player for that role with goals in him will be of enormous benefit to us.

However, Arteta will have the final say on which player joins the club because he knows what he wants.

