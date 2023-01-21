Tierney admits Zinchenko competition at Arsenal has made him work even harder

Oleksander Zinchenko is a player that many Arsenal fans did not realise they needed when they signed him. But what a signing he has been! The Ukrainian fullback has brought another dynamic to Arsenal’s left wing.

Unlike Kieran Tierney, the 25-year-old is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and instead of flying through the wing, he has a way he cuts from inside and can feed the ball to Arsenal’s midfielders, who’ve been elite this season.

If not Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko is arguably Arteta’s most significant signing. Interestingly, the player Zinchenko may have displaced from Arteta’s starting 11 (Kieran Tierney) is so taken with the 2022 Manchester City steal that he doesn’t mind sitting out. “What a player he is,” Tierney told the Scottish Sun.

“He’s such a great guy as well. It’s good competition for me.

“I’ll just keep trying every day to do the best I can, work hard, and, when called upon, give everything.

“I’ve not started many games. But there’s also only a few games where I’ve not come on.

“It’s a long season, and it’s not just 11 players needed; it’s the full squad

“There are different ways you can vent your disappointment. One way is to not try and openly show you don’t care.

“But there’s another way—you work hard and give your all for the team; you try to push as much as you can, and, when called upon, you give everything.”

Arteta has truly transformed Arsenal, and it takes such an honest admission to see how he has transformed Arsenal from a group of players to a team where simply being in the team is enough, even if game time is limited.

Sam P

