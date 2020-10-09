Tierney already tested positive for Coronavirus two months ago

Arsenal is currently fighting to bring back Kieran Tierney to London after he was forced to self-isolate following being a “close contact” to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Scotland defender is frustrated as he has already tested negative for the virus three separate times and wants to leave self-isolation.

It was confirmed that he has the antibodies that fight the virus and The Sun is reporting that he had the virus two months ago.

The report claims that the former Celtic man had tested positive for coronavirus and he was mandated to self-isolate for 10 days.

He was asymptomatic at the time and he came through the mandatory 10-day self-isolation period and recovered from the virus.

Arsenal is keen to make sure he doesn’t miss the club’s next set of games.

If he remains in self-isolation, he will have to miss Arsenal’s first game back in the Premier League against Manchester City on the 17th of October.

The £25 million defender has become a key part of Arsenal’s first-team plans so far, putting in some good performances for the club since Mikel Arteta became their manager.

The Gunners will continue their efforts to get him back to London soon enough and fans will hope that they succeed.