Tierney antics confronted by David Luiz in Arsenal training

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz had a moment in training for Arsenal today, with the Brazilian confronting the Scottish defender.

The team is preparing for their all-important Europa League clash with Benfica tomorrow, where they will need to add to their 1-1 draw ‘away’ from home from last week.

Of course they will also be playing away from the Emirates tomorrow, but the second leg will be considered the home leg where the competition is involved.

While all eyes will be on the upcoming battle, we almost saw a fiery encounter in training. The Mirror reports that Luiz pulled Tierney up on his attempt to get away with a second touch when taking part in a one-touch rondo warm-up, and the pair reacted badly.

The rest of the players moved to playfully side with the former Chelsea defender, and place Tierney into the middle, but his protests were not finished as he moved to blast the ball away from his team-mates in frustration.

Tierney is known for his no-nonsense attitude to training, while Luiz is known for his hot-headed temper at times also, but the situation did appear to calm down eventually, and we just hope they bring that same fire onto the pitch when we need it tomorrow.

Would you change Tierney for the world?

Patrick