Tierney delighted with a start to a new life in Spain after La Liga debut

Kieran Tierney marked his debut in La Liga with Real Sociedad over the weekend following his loan switch to the Spanish club.

The Scottish player had seen his playing time diminish at Arsenal this season, prompting him to seek a move elsewhere in order to secure more minutes on the field.

Despite being linked with various clubs, Tierney ultimately decided to join Real Sociedad, as the Spanish league offers him the opportunity for consistent game time. While La Liga is undoubtedly one of Europe’s premier competitions, Tierney’s primary motivation was to enjoy regular playing opportunities, and he’s now relishing the chance to do just that in Spain.

After his debut, he tells Sun Sport:

“I’m buzzing to have played my first La Liga game.

“My family’s really proud of me, that’s what matters.

“I need match fitness and I wanted to play longer. But it’s understandable I was taken off in the second half. I’ve not started a competitive game for about four months.

“When I was a kid I’d watch any football that was on the television, including La Liga. It’s an unbelievable league with amazing clubs and I’m excited.

“I was nervous before the game. It’s a new beginning. New country, new language, new club, new team-mates, new league.

“But it provided everything I wanted. I’ve always wanted to play abroad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was hard to see Tierney staying on the bench at the Emirates and we can understand why he left.

Hopefully, he will earn a permanent move away when he returns at the end of this season.

The Scotsman is not the type of left-back we need at the moment, so he will struggle to play for us as much as we would want, even if he does well in Spain.

