Tierney expected to show loyalty to Arsenal amidst Manchester City interest

Kieran Tierney has become the subject of interest from Manchester City, who needs a new left-back.

The Premier League champions are in the market to find a player that can play in that position on their team and the Arsenal man is on their radar.

Although he is injury-prone, Tierney remains one of the finest full-backs in England, and it is unsurprising that City will have their eyes on him.

The defender is, however, one of Arsenal’s key men, and he is one player they cannot lose as they rebuild their squad.

A report on The Sun claims Arsenal expects him to stay put despite the interest, and they are relaxed about his future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been a reliable player at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal, and we need him for the next few seasons.

Now is not the time for us to sell anyone, especially if they are contributing to our success, but players can decide to leave a club when they want.

If Tierney agrees to leave, it would be hard to stop him, but he must enjoy the support he has been receiving at the Emirates so far, and that should make him want to remain.

——————————————-

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Turner’s profile and his value to Arsenal

Please watch and subscribe to JustArsenal Video channel for regular updates