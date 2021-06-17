Tierney faces a race against time to be available for England game

Kieran Tierney says he isn’t yet fit enough to face England and gives himself a 60% chance of making the game.

The Arsenal left-back is with the Scotland national team as they compete in Euro 2020.

They have been placed in a tough group with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

They lost their first game 2-0 to the Czechs and their next match is against the Three Lions of England.

If they lose that game, they have to forget about making it to the next round of the Euros.

Tierney is one of the most important players at Arsenal and he is also one of Scotland’s biggest stars.

The left-back missed their game against the Czech Republic and most fans know the outcome might have been different if he had played.

Ahead of the game against England, Sky Sports via Metro Sports asked the former Celtic man about his readiness for the match and he admitted that he still has some way to go and rated his chance of being fit for the encounter at 60%.

Tierney has endured a rough time with different injuries and Arsenal will hope he can put the persistent injury problems behind him and be more of a regular next season.