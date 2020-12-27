Arsenal News Gooner News

Tierney happy with 3 points but it is only “something to build on”

All Arsenal fans are very relieved that the Gunners finally got three points against Chelsea to stave off the threat of a relegation fight, but the fact is that we are still sitting in 14th place in the table and ten points below the Top Four.

Kieran Tierney had yet another great game, but he is also well aware that one game is not going to change much in the grand scheme of things. “It’s a start, isn’t it?” he told Arsenal.com. “We needed that today and we needed to give the fans something to be positive about. We’ve had a few bad results this season, so it’s a start.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates with teammates Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Hector Bellerin after scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Andrew Boyers – Pool/Getty Images)


“All the youngsters here are hungry to play and it’s a big club. They’ve got the platform to play and today they started and they were brilliant.

“As I’ve said, It’s the start of something to build on. We’ve been looking to get that first win, the three points, but this is just the start. Chelsea are a good team and they’re higher up in the table than us. We knew it was going to be tough, so to come out with three points today is so important for us.”

And of course Tierney is right. All we need right now is another false dawn like the euphoria we had after winning at Old Trafford. There is no point beating United and Chelsea if we can’t beat the Burnley’s and Saints and Wolves of this world….

  1. Chukzyking 007 says:
    December 27, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Upward n forward,build on this and go on a run.goyg

    Reply
  2. siamois says:
    December 27, 2020 at 11:18 am

    We shouldn’t forget that those were forced changes I just hope MA has learnt something and will not automatically reinstate seniors players when available and that he keeps giving the younger hungrier players more playing time.

    Reply

