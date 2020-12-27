Tierney happy with 3 points but it is only “something to build on”

All Arsenal fans are very relieved that the Gunners finally got three points against Chelsea to stave off the threat of a relegation fight, but the fact is that we are still sitting in 14th place in the table and ten points below the Top Four.

Kieran Tierney had yet another great game, but he is also well aware that one game is not going to change much in the grand scheme of things. “It’s a start, isn’t it?” he told Arsenal.com. “We needed that today and we needed to give the fans something to be positive about. We’ve had a few bad results this season, so it’s a start.



“All the youngsters here are hungry to play and it’s a big club. They’ve got the platform to play and today they started and they were brilliant.

“As I’ve said, It’s the start of something to build on. We’ve been looking to get that first win, the three points, but this is just the start. Chelsea are a good team and they’re higher up in the table than us. We knew it was going to be tough, so to come out with three points today is so important for us.”

And of course Tierney is right. All we need right now is another false dawn like the euphoria we had after winning at Old Trafford. There is no point beating United and Chelsea if we can’t beat the Burnley’s and Saints and Wolves of this world….