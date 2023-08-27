Tierney has no future at Arsenal reckons pundit as he nears loan move

Alan Hutton holds the opinion that Kieran Tierney is unlikely to regain his status as a regular player at Arsenal, as the Scottish player edges closer to a loan move to Real Sociedad.

During his initial period at Arsenal, Tierney was consistently featured on the team sheet and became an integral part of the squad.

His regularity continued in the early stages of Mikel Arteta’s tenure as the club’s manager. However, the situation has evolved since then, with Arteta placing higher demands on his full-backs.

With the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, the Ukrainian quickly assumed the role of the club’s first-choice full-back, effectively meeting Arteta’s criteria.

As a result, Tierney found himself lower down the pecking order, struggling to secure a prominent position. In light of these circumstances, he is set to spend the current season on loan in Spain at Real Sociedad.

Hutton holds the view that Tierney’s prospects of regaining regular playing time at Arsenal seem bleak.

He tells Football Insider:

“I know the manager likes to play a particular way, [Thomas] Partey comes into midfield, maybe he thinks that is the best solution for his squad at this moment in time.

“If you are Kieran Tierney and you are not even making matchday squads, you need to see if your future lies there.

“He can’t go on this way until January, not making the squad. I have been there myself so I know how difficult it can be. For someone with his talent, you just do not want to see that.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is still a fine defender and will do well on loan at Sociedad. He could also do well at another top club in England, but we need much more than he can deliver from our full-back now.

