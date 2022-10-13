Tierney insists Arsenal is relishing being at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal is in an unfamiliar position on the league table after years of underachievement.

The Gunners have not played in the Champions League since 2017 and they have also not won the league title since 2004.

Since Arsene Wenger left in 2018, it has been tough to rebuild the team and the decision to name Mikel Arteta as the club’s manager a year later was not well received.

The ex-midfielder had no previous senior managerial experience, so some fans were naturally sceptical.

Three years on and Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table and they have beaten the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Kieran Tierney won multiple trophies at Celtic and he knows what it means to maintain a title charge more than some of his teammates. He insists they are in the position they want to be in and will work to protect it.

He told the club’s website: ‘You want to stay [at the top] of course; I’ve got a bit of experience at Celtic when we were expected to be at the top and stay on the top as well, so it is familiar in that way for me that the pressure is on you to stay there. The other teams are chasing you, and we want to keep that going as long as we can.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Being at the top of the league table is a rare privilege, but our players know it is important to stay focused on the team’s goal.

Tierney’s comments suggest he knows this too, and we expect him to inspire others to keep winning matches.

Arteta speaks ahead of Bodo/Glimt game in cold, wet Norway

“We have to find a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids