Tierney is far too expensive for a summer return to Celtic

Kieran Tierney is looking for a new club following his return from Real Sociedad this summer.

He spent the last campaign on loan at the Spanish club, but they did not sign him permanently, which has left Arsenal with a new problem ahead of next season.

Tierney is not in the Gunners’ immediate or future plans, so Mikel Arteta wants him to leave.

The defender is also eager to find a new permanent home where he can be trusted as a first-choice player.

However, Arsenal has not had many clubs showing interest in Tierney so far, making it a challenging situation. The only team that has expressed interest is Celtic.

His former team would be happy to reunite with the left-back, which is good news for Arsenal. However, a report on Football Insider claims that Celtic simply cannot afford to sign Tierney at the moment.

The report reveals that both Tierney and the Scotsmen are eager to make the transfer happen, but Celtic do not have the financial means to sign him, and he is simply too expensive for them this summer.

Tierney is a player who has to leave us this summer, so it is sad that Celtic is struggling to make the move happen.

