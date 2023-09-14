Tierney: It was easy decision to leave Arsenal

Kieran Tierney may have just hinted at a future away from Arsenal in his recent admission when asked about leaving Arsenal for Real Sociedad in the summer.

The 26-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the game. In the 2022–23 season, however, he was a victim of Mikel Arteta’s new game plan. Mikel Arteta adopted a new tactic after signing Oleksander Zinchenko in the summer of 2022, playing the Ukrainian as an inverted fullback. This revolutionary method helped Arsenal excel and caught many teams off guard. Tierney was unable to thrive in the inverted left-back role, which severely reduced his game time, making him a peripheral player.

If he hadn’t left, there’s no reason to believe he would have played a significant role this season, considering that even with Zinchenko out injured, he wasn’t counted on, with Tomiyasu and Kiwior ahead of him as options at left back, as seen in pre-season and at the start of the season.

Anyway, when asked if leaving Arsenal was a difficult decision in an interview with the Daily Record, the Scottish international stated that it was not. His admission is surprising given the fact that Arsenal is in top shape; they’re flying at the moment; leaving at the moment should be difficult.”Was it a hard decision? No, it was an easy decision,” admitted Tierney regarding leaving Arsenal. “It was a big decision, but an easy decision. Clearly, it’s a big change for me.

“Culturally, the league, the language—everything is different. But I think you have to embrace it and put yourself in uncomfortable positions sometimes.

“You just have to enjoy it; go make the most of it and learn everything you can. I want to grow as a person and grow as a player, and that’s my ambition.”

Although his loan deal with Real Sociedad does not include a buy option, the ex-Celtic man is unlikely to return to the Emirates. He does not appear nostalgic about leaving, implying that he has moved on and sees his future elsewhere. What will Arsenal do with him?

Daniel O

