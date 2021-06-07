Tierney keeps a clean sheet and other Arsenal international updates

Most Arsenal stars are currently with their national teams for different international engagements after the season ended.

Some European countries are preparing for the Euros which starts in a few days time and national teams in other continents are also playing different friendly and competitive games.

Arsenal has delivered an update on their stars who were involved in the recent international games on their website.

Scotland beat Luxembourg 1-0 courtesy of a Che Adams’ strike and Kieran Tierney played the entirety of the game.

He helped his nation to keep a clean sheet as they finalised their preparation for the Euros.

Switzerland demolished Liechtenstein 7-0 and Granit Xhaka was on as a second-half substitute for the game.

Dinos Mavropanos earned another cap for Greece and he was on for the entirety of their game against Norway.

They won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Giorgos Masouras and Thanasis Androutsos. Martin Odegaard provided the assist for Norway’s lone goal.

Bukayo Saka didn’t take to the field as England beat Romania 1-0 in their final game before the Euros kicks off.

Arsenal wishes their players taking part in the Euros and other competitions the best of luck and will pray no one returns for preseason with a severe injury.