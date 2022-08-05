Tierney makes it clear he is ready for Zinchenko’s fight

Kieran Tierney has reacted to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko in this transfer window.

The Scotsman remains Arsenal’s main left-back, but he is injury-prone and misses many matches in a season.

This has forced the Gunners to invest in a new defender in the last two summers.

They added Nuno Tavares to their group before last season and Zinchenko would be the new competition to Tierney this term.

While Tavares struggled and has been shipped out on loan, Zinchenko is a seasoned Premier League player who has won many trophies at Manchester City before moving to Arsenal.

The Ukrainian will be a better competition to Tierney, but the former Celtic man says he didn’t expect any different because Arsenal is a top club.

He tells The Daily Mail: “I’m not surprised because I’ve never had that. At a club like Arsenal, you need competition. For where we want to go, you need at least two players for each position. He is a great signing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one of the best players in his position in the Premier League and we expect him to work hard to remain our first choice.

His attitude is first class, which makes him one of the players to trust in any game, and we can expect much from him and he will deliver.

