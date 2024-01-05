Kieran Tierney questioned on whether he could return to Arsenal: “The answer is no”

Kieran Tierney is adamant about staying put in Spain with Real Sociedad and has dismissed any notions of a January return to Arsenal.

Despite uncertainties about his long-term future with the Gunners, the former Celtic star is fully committed to finishing the season with Sociedad.

Recent speculations hinted at Mikel Arteta contemplating the recall of the left-back due to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury, but Tierney has made it clear that his focus is on the upcoming challenges with Sociedad, which is little surprise as they are riding high in La Liga and have the highly anticipated Champions League clash against PSG coming up next month.

Tierney said: “Several people have already asked me if I was going to return to Arsenal now and the answer is no. I’m going to stay here for sure. As for staying here longer, the decision is not mine. But the only thing I can say is that I love playing for Real. And I’m enjoying it very much.

There has been much discussions about Arsenal’s great need for left-back cover in January, and Tierney would have been the obvious solution with no settling in period needed, but it looks that we shall just have to carry on looking for other options…

