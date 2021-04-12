Tierney out – Who should be Arsenal’s left back on Thursday?

I accused Arsenal in January of prioritising saving money over what was best for the team. Despite our worst start to the League in decades, instead of improving the squad we slashed the wage bill by loaning out talent or even ripping up contracts.
Many Gooners questioned at the time the decision to allow both Kolasinac and Maitland Niles to leave. Not perhaps based on their ability but with Tierney’s history (even at Celtic) of picking up niggling injuries.
As it turns out the Scottish international could be out for the season and even Euro 2020.
It’s left us so short at left back that Mikel Arteta felt obliged to use Xhaka in the role yesterday because he didn’t want to risk an injury to Cedric, with Thursday in mind. Cedric himself would prefer to play on the other side.
Not having a natural left back on standby is a small decision made in the last window which could prove costly. While a makeshift full back can get you over the line against a Sheffield United, will it win you the Europa League?
My suggestion for midweek (this is without knowing the condition of Saka) is play him at wing back, something he originally did when he broke into the first team. To make this an attacking option I would choose a 3-5 2 formation with the bonus of Slavia Prague maybe caught out by fresh tactics.
With three centre backs (Holding, Mari, and Chambers who can play the Luiz role) and 2 DM (Xhaka and Partey), I can have three in front who can win us the tie (Lacazette, Aubameyang and Martinelli).
With technically 5 defensive individuals and the assumption we will have most possession, Saka and Bellerin can support the attack when possible.
That would be making a positive out of a negative situation. Instead of worrying what someone can’t do as a makeshift left back let’s focus on what Saka can add to the role.
By the time you read this it might be confirmed whether Saka is available for the second leg. If he’s not, then it’s just as well stick to the current system.
Without Saka, our options to replace Tierney consist of two right backs (Cedric and Bellerin) or a midfielder (Xhaka).
We knew at the time that Tierney wasn’t reliable in term of his fitness, yet left ourselves short in that position. Just to save money.
That though sums up how Stan Kroenke runs the club. Other owners invest in the short term to make a greater return in the future. By cutting costs in January, it could mean missing out on a bigger total in May.
Who should be our left back without Tierney?
Our weird line-up in Sheffield could be a surprise for Slavia Prague, but our wing attacks would be dull because of Xhaka in LB and Chambers in RB
I prefer Saka in LB and Ceballos in CAM. But they must be fully fit, otherwise better field healthier players
Xhaka did well yesterday, but wasn’t quite challenged. Honestly, I’m scared to death Xhaka vs. wingers as he is not good at duels..
Maybe play Cedric if he’s fit at LB against Prague?
———— Leno
Bellerin – Holding – Mari – Cedric
——— Partey – Xhaka
Pepe – Ceballos – Saka
——– Lacazette
If Saka is unfit, maybe play Auba or Willian as I expect ESR and Ödegaard will not be available..
Lacazette.
Martinelli. Saka. Pepe.
Xhaka. Partey.
Cedric. Gabriel. Holding. Bellerin.
Leno.
Subs – Aubameyang, Ceballos, Elneny, Willian, Chambers.
One option, is a return of the back three, Saka at LWB. It’s easy to forget, but his best run of form at Arsenal was when he was in that position. For the Slavia game:
…………………….Leno
………Holding Mari Gabriel
….Cedric Partey Xhaka Saka
……………….Pepe ESR
………………..Lacazatte
Easy call really. Saka should not be forced back into lb or wb. Cedric has done a good job on the left for us more than once now.
———— Leno
Bellerin – Holding – Mari – Cedric
——— Partey – Xhaka
Pepe – Saka – martinelli
——– Lacazette
I think auba needs some time out atm. I am not sure what is going on with him weather it is he just needs to get his head straight or what. One of the things arsenal have become bad at is giving players too much singular Importance. Lets give auba a reality check/rest and let other players who actually play well showcase their talent.
Lacca played well yesterday. I am not his biggest fan but the guy deserves to starts
Pepe again on of the goals we go was due to his jumping on poor passing and taking a opportunity. Infact I think he has been most harshly done by and really saved arteta off the bench a few times as well as when starting.
Martinelli. Got his goal after a long time out. The kid mad us look like an offensive team. I think there is still a touch of sharpness to get him back to.hos best but key him start and swap him for auba if needed
Cellbellos – can we send him back tk Madrid now. Dont care of he got an assist i dont think henis good enough and saka should start in CAM
Xhaka played well at left back yesterday giving Saka the freedom to be all over the pitch. Chambers at right back with Holding and Mari at CB defence sorted. Cedric at left back would also be a good shout imho.