Tierney pens a heartfelt message to Arsenal fans after leaving the club

Kieran Tierney has shared a heartfelt message with Arsenal supporters after leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer. The Scottish left-back joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and quickly gained a reputation for his dedication, work ethic and defensive reliability. Over the years, he became a well-regarded figure among fans and teammates alike.

Since his arrival, Arsenal have gone through a period of transition under Mikel Arteta. The evolution of the squad and changes in tactical approach saw Tierney gradually lose his regular place in the starting eleven. Despite that, he remained a committed professional throughout his time in North London. Now, with his contract concluded, Tierney has returned to Celtic, the club where he made his breakthrough and developed into a player of European stature.

A Farewell Letter to Arsenal

Following his departure, Tierney addressed the Arsenal community through an open letter posted on his Instagram account. In the message, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him during his six years at the club.

“To be part of this special club for 6 years has meant so much to me and I’m grateful for every single second of it.

“To every member of staff and team mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with, thank you for everything you done for me.

“I’m so lucky to have worked with many amazing people who I learned so much from and helped me every day.

“To the fans, what a journey these last 6 years have been. All I can really say is thank you for the support and love you’ve given me through the good and the bad times.”

Returning to Celtic with Experience

While Arsenal continue to build its squad for the future, Tierney now turns his attention to helping Celtic maintain its dominance in Scottish football. His return to his boyhood club offers him the opportunity to contribute at a high level once more and bring with him the experience he gained in the Premier League.

Although he moves on, Tierney leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and connection with the Arsenal supporters. His time at the Emirates shaped him as a player and allowed him to grow in stature on the international stage. As he embarks on this new chapter, the relationships and memories formed during his six-year spell in North London will remain an enduring part of his career.

