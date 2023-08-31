Tierney reacts to rumours that he fell out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney insists he left Arsenal to join Real Sociedad on loan because he wants regular game time.

The Scotland star was made surplus to requirements at the Emirates after Arsenal secured the signature of several new defenders who can play as a left-back.

He had lost his place in the Gunners team to Oleksandr Zinchenko last term and did not want to spend another season on the bench at the Emirates.

Tierney was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League previous to last season and some fans were baffled why Arsenal signed a new player.

Some reports suggested he may have fallen out with Mikel Arteta. However, the defender has now revealed why he left.

He said, as quoted by 90 Mins:

“I left because last season I couldn’t play a lot and what I wanted was to play a lot of games and I wanted to try to do it at Real.

“I don’t have any problem with Arsenal.

“Knowing that Real wanted to have me here, feeling all the love from the people here was very good. Being in the Basque Country, having the experience of living here and playing in La Liga, is something I am very proud of. I hope things will go very well for me here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a superb professional and has done well to diffuse the situation and ensure people know the truth.

We wish him the best at Sociedad and he could have a second chance as an Arsenal player if he performs well in Spain.

