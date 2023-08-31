Tierney reacts to rumours that he fell out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney insists he left Arsenal to join Real Sociedad on loan because he wants regular game time.
The Scotland star was made surplus to requirements at the Emirates after Arsenal secured the signature of several new defenders who can play as a left-back.
He had lost his place in the Gunners team to Oleksandr Zinchenko last term and did not want to spend another season on the bench at the Emirates.
Tierney was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League previous to last season and some fans were baffled why Arsenal signed a new player.
Some reports suggested he may have fallen out with Mikel Arteta. However, the defender has now revealed why he left.
He said, as quoted by 90 Mins:
“I left because last season I couldn’t play a lot and what I wanted was to play a lot of games and I wanted to try to do it at Real.
“I don’t have any problem with Arsenal.
“Knowing that Real wanted to have me here, feeling all the love from the people here was very good. Being in the Basque Country, having the experience of living here and playing in La Liga, is something I am very proud of. I hope things will go very well for me here.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is a superb professional and has done well to diffuse the situation and ensure people know the truth.
We wish him the best at Sociedad and he could have a second chance as an Arsenal player if he performs well in Spain.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I confidently predictb that while MA remains as our manager- which will IMO be for many years to come- that Tierney will never play for as again , except just possibly, in dire injury crisis, while back here temporarily after his loan , while waiting to be sold on.
Its been obvious for ages , at least to those who can see further than their nose- that Tierney is simply not rated at all by MA, as the sort of player he needs in our team.
Its not personal, but simply that his style is now considered passe for how our tactics are evolving.
Conversely, if the tactics deployed by Arteta are not successful and we do not finish in the top four, questions will be asked as to the wisdom of the non conventional line up favoured by our Manager.
YES Grandad and in your world of “ifs” which you use, many things would be different.
But in the land of REALITY,which I FAR PREFER, where it is as plain as the nose on your face that both Kroenkes are fully committed to MA being here for long into the future – as their large financial backing shows to we realists – it would be inconceivable that we are NOT in the top four this season and that MA will be here for a great deal longer than many, including you, it seems, can imagine.