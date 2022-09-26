Tierney returns to Arsenal after a clash of heads in Scotland game

Kieran Tierney has been forced to return to Arsenal after a clash of heads with Troy Parrott when Scotland faced the Republic of Ireland.

The defender is a key player for his country, and he has been their main left-back in this international break after an injury to Andrew Robertson before the games.

The Arsenal man had also been the first choice at the Emirates before the break, thanks to an injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Daily Mail reports he clashed heads with the Tottenham striker just before halftime.

He pushed to continue playing, but the referee forced him off because of concussion protocols.

He would now miss Scotland’s next Nations League game as they pursue promotion to category A of the competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been injury-prone, so we cannot take any risks with his fitness.

The defender would be valuable to us this term, and we need him to be in good shape for most of the season.

Having him and Zinchenko fit and available to play makes our team much stronger.

We can field a strong side in the cup competitions also, and we will worry less about injuries.