Tierney returns to Scotland training after missing their Euro 2020 opener

Kieran Tierney has returned to training in a boost to Scotland after he missed their Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic.

Tierney is one of his country’s leading players and he was a key player as they qualified for the competition.

Injury problems have dogged him in recent seasons, but he was fit enough to be named in the Scotland squad for the competition.

However, injury ruled him out of their opener and he will now look towards playing the games against England and Croatia in their bid to reach the next round.

Sky Sports posted a video of Scotland training and the Arsenal man can be seen as a part of the players training.

The group appears to be limited to the stars who didn’t start the Czech game.

His return to fitness will be an enormous boost to the Scotland national team and Arsenal even though there is no club football at the moment.

Tierney’s injury problems have made signing a capable deputy very important for Arsenal because the Scotsman’s continued absence from their key matches will cost them points next season.

Arsenal has been linked with a number of full-backs, but they will hope that Tierney can stay fit for much of next season.