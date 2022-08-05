Tierney reveals how long Arsenal was chasing him

Kieran Tierney has revealed that Arsenal pursued his signature from the time Arsene Wenger was the club’s manager.

The left-back moved to the Emirates under Unai Emery and he has been an ever-present in their team so far.

Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him to deliver top-level performances, and he always plays well when he is fit.

Tierney was the subject of interest from many clubs in England and Europe when he first burst onto the scene at Celtic.

Arsenal saw off competition from many of them to add him to their squad, and the left-back has now revealed that he knew of Arsenal’s interest when he was 18.

He told The Daily Mail: “First when Arsene Wenger was in charge. I was only 18 years old, played maybe 35 games for Celtic and a few times in the Europa League. But I was still a boy. I wasn’t ready. You see some players move early and it doesn’t work out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of the best pieces of transfer business we have done recently is adding Tierney to our squad.

The left-back is a very dedicated player, and he will stay at this club for long if he maintains the attitude he has shown so far.

