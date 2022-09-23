Tierney reveals one player he is learning his trade from

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has revealed he has been receiving tips from his international teammate Greg Taylor.

The full-back is a key player for club and country, but he has lost his first-team spot at the Emirates to Oleksandr Zinchenko in this campaign.

Mikel Arteta now plays inverted full-backs, and the Ukrainian is more adept at playing in that role than Tierney, considering he had been playing that position at Manchester City before moving to the Emirates.

Greg and Tierney are teammates in Scotland’s national team and they have formed an off-field relationship as well, which helps them critique and support each other to get better.

Tierney is currently on international duty and he reveals they have been learning from each other.

He said to Standard Sport:

“He’s been brilliant, inverted full-back, and that’s how we are playing down there, so I’m watching him every week trying to take tips from him.

Adding: “We watch each other’s games and always text each other after games.

“It’s a new role for me and a role he is really comfortable in.”

Every top player keeps learning, and Tierney knows the importance of supporting each other.

The full-back knows Zinchenko is quality competition, but improving his craft could help to usurp the former City man to become the first choice at the Emirates.

