Tierney reveals the Arsenal player who helped him choose Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney is enjoying his time at Real Sociedad, where he is spending this season on loan.

The left-back struggled for game time while at Arsenal and decided to leave on loan at the start of this term to play more.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the undisputed number one at the Emirates despite Tierney’s undoubted qualities, and the Scotsman is enjoying life in Spain.

It is never easy to move to a country that does not speak English, and Tierney took a huge risk to accept the challenge from Real Sociedad.

Fortunately for him, one of his Arsenal mates has played for the Spanish club, and he received some help.

Martin Odegaard played on loan at Sociedad when he was with Real Madrid, and Tierney reveals that the Arsenal captain helped him.

He told the Daily Mail:

‘I did speak to him a lot and he was helpful.

‘They love him here. They would want him back any time.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard’s help will make life less tricky for Tierney in Spain, but the Scotsman is a strong character, and we expect him to find success in La Liga in this campaign.

When he returns, a decision will have to be made about his future as a Gunner.

