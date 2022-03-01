Tierney reveals the dress sense of some of his Arsenal teammates

Kieran Tierney has opened up on how some of his Arsenal teammates dress.

The Scottish left-back is one of the most influential and popular players at the club.

He is even being considered to be the club’s next permanent captain at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta has created a culture at the club that encourages togetherness among the Gunners’ players, and Tierney has opened up on the dress sense of some of his teammates.

He told The Face: “Worst dressed is a hard one because there are a good few.

“Pepe wears a lot of tracksuits, but I respect the tracksuits, so he wouldn’t be the worst – but he does wear a few too many tracksuits.

“With Cedric Soares, everything is skin-tight – he must take skin-tight jeans to the tailor to get them tighter!

“Pablo Mari could be the worst but he’s just left. And Aaron Ramsdale has got a mental dress sense.

“I respect the boldness but he puts on a full Gucci tracksuit with a Gucci bucket hat and Gucci trainers.

“So I would say the least best dressed is Cedric, because it’s so tight!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This shows that Arsenal probably has one of the most positive dressing rooms in the Premier League right now.

The Gunners have been struggling before this season and it had so much to do with the culture of togetherness of the players.

However, Arteta seems to have fixed that issue now and we can expect the players to keep working hard for each other on the pitch.

