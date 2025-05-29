Tierney scores on emotional Arsenal farewell as Gunners end season with a win

Arsenal ended their 2024–25 campaign with a 2–0 win over relegated Southampton at the Emirates on Sunday evening. With Champions League qualification already secured, the final fixture was effectively a dead rubber, but it still offered a feel-good finish to a frustrating season.

Goals from Martin Ødegaard and Kieran Tierney ensured the Gunners closed the campaign on a high, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, ten points behind champions Liverpool.

While the result changed little in terms of standings, it felt significant for one reason in particular: it marked the end of Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal career.

Tierney signs off in style

The Scottish international, making a surprise start in central defence due to absences for William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori, opened the scoring just before half-time. Charging into the box at the near post, Tierney latched onto a low cross from Ben White and instinctively slotted the ball home with his right foot.

His celebration said it all. Surrounded by teammates who tried to hoist him in the air, the emotion was clear, and the fans responded with a standing ovation.

It was a fitting send-off for a player who, despite falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta, never lost the admiration of the supporters. Injuries and tactical mismatch ultimately cost him a long-term role, but Tierney’s commitment and professionalism were never in doubt.

Back to Celtic, where it all began

Tierney’s goal was his sixth for the club since joining from Celtic in 2019. After 145 appearances in red and white, he will now return to his boyhood club, having signed a pre-contract agreement to rejoin the Scottish giants this summer.

Few players have captured the hearts of the Emirates faithful quite like KT. Whether bombing down the left flank or stepping in at centre-back, he gave everything for the shirt. And although things didn’t pan out as hoped, his contribution won’t be forgotten.

So, as another title chase ends without silverware, Tierney’s farewell gave fans a bittersweet moment to savour.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

What would you rate his final Arsenal performance? Share your thoughts below!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

