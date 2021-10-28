Tierney sells his “brilliant” teammate to FPL managers

Kieran Tierney has hailed his Arsenal teammate, Aaron Ramsdale as a brilliant signing.

He was speaking to Fantasy Premier League, and as he urged the game’s virtual managers to sign Ramsdale up and he praised his teammate for his performance for the Gunners so far.

He told the official FPL: “He’s been brilliant. Everyone can see how good he’s been. He’s brought good energy, good motivation to the team as well, so I think he’s been a great signing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of the most outstanding players at Arsenal this season and he has been quick to shut the mouths of his doubters.

Not every one of us was keen to see him join the club, and you couldn’t blame us, considering his history with relegation.

However, it is to his credit that Ramsdale has won us over with his commanding performances between the sticks.

He is now a regular member of the England squad and it wouldn’t be surprising if he becomes the Three Lions number one in the future.

His emergence has been good news for everyone except Bernd Leno, who now has to find a new club where he can play regular football.