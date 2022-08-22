Tierney ignores Arsenal stars as he names the best player he has played with

Kieran Tierney has ignored his Arsenal teammates while naming the best player he has played with.

The left-back joined the Gunners in 2019 as one of their summer recruits under Unai Emery and he has remained a key player at the Emirates.

However, before he moved to England, he had a trophy-laden spell at Celtic, where they dominated the Scottish game by winning several league titles and other domestic trophies.

He helped Arsenal to win the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020, but he has spent his longest and most successful spell with the Hoops.

Tierney has played with several world-class players at the Emirates, but names a former Celtic teammate as the best teammate he has had when asked.

He told ToppersGolf YouTube channel: “Best player I’ve played with – Scott Brown. 100%, as a whole football player. A leader, legend, in the changing room – on and off the park. Most influential player by far.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney was groomed at Celtic, and he spent most of his career with the Hoops, so it is understandable that he chose a player from there.

However, if he spends the next few seasons at the Emirates, we can trust him to name an Arsenal player as his best teammate.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids