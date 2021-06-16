Arsenal News Gooner News

Tierney still injured and is only managing light training

Despite returning to light training this week, Arsenal full-back, Kieran Tierney is still not fully fit to play for Scotland.

Their next game is a must-win encounter against England and the Scotsmen know they are the underdogs.

They missed the talent and ability of Tierney in their 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in their last game and would be more than happy to have him back for the England game.

However, their manager, Steve Clarke isn’t optimistic that the Arsenal star will make the match against the Three Lions.

He said a calf injury isn’t a minor issue and he certainly cannot feature if he still has problems with that part of his body.

He admitted that Tierney has returned to training, but says they have only involved him in light training so far and that isn’t enough for him to be judged fit for an important game.

Clarke said as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘You can’t play with a calf injury.

‘He is back light training, but that is a big difference to normal training.

‘I wouldn’t think Kieran will train tomorrow. I can’t tell if he is going to be okay, that is the honest answer.’

  1. Trudeau says:
    June 16, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    OT – My God Ramsey is having a blinder tonight!

    On topic – KT’s niggly injuries are starting to remind me of someone… (sèe above)

    1. SueP says:
      June 16, 2021 at 6:57 pm

      Yup
      Depressing for someone such ability and desire

  2. MartinelliTheBench says:
    June 16, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Diaby 2.0

