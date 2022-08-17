Tierney suffered his last injury due to a freak shower incident

Kieran Tierney missed Arsenal’s final few matches of last season because of an injury.

The Scotsman is injury-prone, but most of them occur when he is playing. When he damaged his knee cartilage at the back end of last season, we all thought he suffered the injury in training.

However, it has now been revealed that it was while walking out of the shower.

Tierney missed Arsenal’s final 10 games of last season and his absence forced Mikel Arteta to use Nuno Tavares and Granit Xhaka as his left-back in different matches.

The defender missed his country’s matches this summer as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Gunners doctor has now revealed how the injury came about.

‘The Wolves game, he had a hyper-extension injury, finished the game, didn’t mention it and then played the next five games with no problems whatsoever,’ Gary O’Driscoll said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘But he then walked out of the shower on Thursday after training, turned a corner, bent his knee and felt the knee collapse.’

Tierney’s persistent injury problems are the biggest problem we have with him.

The defender is one of our finest players and if he can stay fit for a long time, he will help us achieve many goals.

Hopefully, he has to be fitter for a longer periods in this campaign.

