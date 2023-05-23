Tierney’s Arsenal exit looking realistic after Newcastle achievement

Kieran Tierney seems to be on his way out of Arsenal as he struggles to get regular game time, despite being one of the finest players in their squad.

The Scotsman was the club’s first choice left back before this season, but the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko changed that and he spends most of the time on the bench at the Emirates now.

Even when Zinchenko is unavailable to play, there is no guarantee he will get game time, which is understandably frustrating for the left-back.

Newcastle United likes the former Celtic star and they could finally make a move for the defender.

The Daily Record reveals after they sealed a return to the Champions League, they will now look to wrap up a move for the defender to bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can all admit Tierney is too good to spend time on the bench at the Emirates and if we do not have space for him, he needs to leave.

Our return to the Champions League means we need to keep him for the sake of squad depth, but the defender will also play in the competition at Newcastle, so he could push to leave the Emirates when this term ends, and we may have to accept his demands.

