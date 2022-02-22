Tierney’s national team manager reveals what he does better than anyone else

Scotland has two of the best left-backs in the world and it is hard for their manager, Steve Clarke, to play them.

Andy Robertson is an accomplished player in that position, while Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is probably the best among both players.

The Liverpool man is the captain of his country and Tierney will give him a run for his money to play as the first choice.

The best way to keep both players happy is to find a system that both of them can start together.

Clarke solved this problem by adopting a back-three with Robertson playing as a wing-back while Tierney features as a left-sided centre-back.

In a recent interview, Clarke said he had to convince the former Celtic man to play the new role and now he is the best overlapping centre-back in the world.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I had to persuade Kieran that he was better than Andy and that’s why I trusted him to play left centre-back and not Andy. Now, that’s probably not strictly true but that’s how I had to sell it to Kieran.

‘Now we’ve got the best overlapping centre-back in world football. It works.

‘Selling that position to Kieran was important and it was a really good conversation, he asked a lot of really good questions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains a key member of the Arsenal first team and he is also an important part of the Scotland national team.

The left-back has continued to get better, but the battle with Robertson for a place in the national team will go on.

As long as he is happy with his current role on the team, there would be no issues for Clarke to worry about.