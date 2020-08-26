Tierney’s possible roles revealed ahead of upcoming fixtures

Kieran Tierney‘s versatility has been praised ahead of the upcoming international fixtures, with Scotland set to play him out of his favoured left-back role.

The 23 year-old joined Arsenal from Celtic last summer, and thoroughly impressed in the Premier League despite missing a number of months through injury.

Whilst his debut season didn’t go completely to plan, he still managed to make a big mark for his new side, and helped them to win the FA Cup with some exceptional displays in the process.

Tierney will now get the chance to secure more silverware this Saturday when we return to Wembley for the Community Shield tie with Liverpool, before joining up with his international side.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is keen to start him in his side, despite his favoured role being occupied by Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, with Tierney’s versatility a huge plus in fitting the pair into the same XI..

“They’ve played together before,” he explained during his press conference. “Gordon Strachan used Kieran as a right-back which was one way to fit them in. Kieran can play left centre-back, he can play left of a back three or pushed on as a wing-back.

“He played all those positions for Arsenal towards the end of last season and did very, very well. I think he made a few people in England sit up and take notice of his talent but I don’t think that would be a big surprise to anybody who watched Kieran develop over the years at Celtic.”

Could Tierney play centrally in a back-four or as a left-winger also?

Patrick