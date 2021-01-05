Tierney’s wonder goal against WBA – Was it a cross?

Can Kieran be our additional striker if we ever fall short? 😂

There is no denying that Kieran Tierney’s goal was a sublime one against West Brom to get the ball rolling for our boys in the snow over the weekend, but what I don’t get is why some of the players think it was a cross! Or are they just trying to wind him up with the high spirits that are apparent in the team right now?

Now I’m not a professional but from the slight experience I have within football even I could tell it wasn’t a cross, not from the angle that it left his foot from anyhow!

Speaking to the Arsenal website Kieran confirmed some of the boys are “calling it a cross”!

And we know Kieran doesn’t score many, why should he he is a defender he can’t do it all on his own can he, but I think the boys should give credit where credit is due, it was not a cross, far from it, Saka’s goal against Chelsea to me seemed more of a cross than Kieran’s so I will bite the bullet and say well done Kieran on a sublime goal, it was nowhere near a cross in my opinion, and it had the perfect pace behind it and curled nicely into the back of the net, some call it lucky, some call it a cross but even some strikers cannot work the ball the way Kieran did.

Although we may not see another one like that from him in a long long time or maybe ever again, all I can say is Kieran ‘take a bow son’, after all the work you put in for the team and sometimes end up being on the wrong side of the results, this time your hard work paid off and deservedly so!!

Gooners was it a cross? Or a well worked shot that fooled everyone!?

Shenel Osman