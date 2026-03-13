“Tight game” Paul Merson predicts the Arsenal v Everton game

Paul Merson expects Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against Everton to be a challenging encounter as they prepare to host David Moyes’ side.

This stage of the season is crucial for an Arsenal team determined to secure the Premier League title. With some of the finest players in Europe within their current squad, the Gunners possess the quality to overcome any opposition. Mikel Arteta has worked diligently to bring the team to their present level, and with only a few weeks remaining in the season, every match carries significant importance.

Everton’s Threats

Everton is not a team that typically dominates possession, but they have proven their ability to achieve results, a characteristic that concerns Merson ahead of the clash. According to Sportskeeda, he predicts:

‘This will be a tough game for Arsenal. My only problem with Everton is that they haven’t produced a proper 90-minute display while winning games. They only play well in patches. If they fall off for even 30 or 45 minutes against Arsenal, it’s game over! I expect a tight game, but Arsenal to edge it just, 2-1.’

Merson’s observation underlines Everton’s capacity to frustrate stronger opponents and the risk that a brief lapse in concentration could prove costly for the Gunners.

Arsenal Must Remain Focused

While Everton will present difficulties, Arsenal cannot expect any fixture to be straightforward for the remainder of the campaign, as every team is pursuing important objectives. The Gunners face sustained pressure from Manchester City, who remain formidable challengers for the league title, meaning that focus and intensity are essential in each encounter.

Arsenal’s ambition to maintain their position at the top of the table means that matches such as this one against Everton will be contested with maximum effort. Despite the anticipated difficulties, Merson believes Arsenal have sufficient quality to secure a narrow victory, emphasising both the challenge and the opportunity presented by the fixture.

With the title race entering its final weeks, securing points against teams like Everton will be vital if Arsenal are to convert their consistent form this season into a Premier League triumph.