Tim Howard compares Arteta to Premier League managerial greats

Mikel Arteta’s former teammate, Tim Howard, has drawn comparisons between the Gunners’ manager and some of the best coaches seen in the Premier League.

Arteta has garnered recognition as one of Europe’s top coaches this season, steering his team towards contention for the Premier League title.

Upon his arrival at the club, Arteta inherited a poor culture at the Emirates and made it his priority to effect change.

Through meticulous effort, the former midfielder succeeded in transforming the club’s culture for the better, a process that included parting ways with players deemed to be negative influences.

Under Arteta’s guidance, the team has undergone a significant shift, with the manager asserting control over the group. Remaining players appear loyal to him, reflecting the success of his leadership and management approach.

Howard has been impressed with his work at the Emirates and writes in the Daily Mail:

‘There are only certain Premier League managers – such as David Moyes at Everton, Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – who have really taken hold of a club and made it their own.

‘They walked in said: ‘Anything I say, goes. I run this entire club – from what the players eat and drink to how they play.’

‘The special thing about Mikel Arteta is that he had done that after only two years at Arsenal. He got rid of players and he said: ‘This is going to be the way it is.’ He built that culture, he is the figurehead, and he managed all that in a very short space of time.’

Comparing Arteta to some of these managerial figures might appear too early, as this is just his first spell as a senior manager.

However, Arteta has all it takes to become one of the most successful coaches in the world.

