Tim Howard explains why it won’t be a failure if Arsenal does not win the title

Tim Howard has picked Arsenal to win the Premier League in his pre-season prediction in the last two campaigns.

The American has followed the club’s growth and is confident they are doing the right thing at the Emirates.

Arsenal remains one of the favourites to be champions and are sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League standings now.

However, Manchester City has two games in hand on the Gunners, and if they win both matches, they will return to the top of the standings.

This makes some fans worry that the Citizens will be champions of England again at the end of this term.

If that happens, Arsenal supporters will be heartbroken, but Howard insists it will not mean their team has failed again.

He explains in the Daily Mail:

“I have backed Arsenal to win the Premier League for two successive seasons. I was wrong last year and – even after Tuesday’s demolition of Chelsea – there is a decent chance that Mikel Arteta will go without a trophy once more.

“So would that represent failure for this team and this manager? I don’t think so. And here’s why: very few teams do what Leicester did and win the Premier League out of nowhere. Very few teams pop up all of a sudden and land a major trophy.

“The vast majority have to go close and fail. Then go closer and fail again before eventually it happens. Manchester City had to do that – even after buying all these superstars and pumping all this money into the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some neutrals will agree that we deserve to be the champions of England at the end of this season because of how we have worked hard in this campaign.

However, we must keep working until the end and return for next season prepared to be champions regardless of how this term ends.

