Tim Howard predicts what could be Arsenal’s downfall in the title race

Tim Howard has closely followed Arsenal’s journey this season as the Gunners continue to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has emerged as one of the top teams in Europe and shows no signs of slowing down.

Although they recently ceded the top spot to Liverpool, Arsenal swiftly reclaimed it by defeating Brighton, and they are poised to retain it if Liverpool fails to overcome Manchester United.

This season’s title race is shaping up to be unlike any other, with all three teams involved facing formidable challenges in their remaining fixtures.

Like their rivals, Arsenal will confront tough away and home games in the run-in. Tim Howard believes that the difficulty of these remaining fixtures could pose a challenge for Arsenal as they vie for the title.

Howard said on NBC Sports: ‘It’s so hard to pick, but Arsenal’s run-in is so, so difficult.

‘I’ve backed Arsenal to win the title before, but I just think Liverpool are in pole position looking at their fixtures.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

On paper, we have some tough games left before the term ends and those are fixtures that will define our season.

However, we have shown that we can get a result from anywhere, so our fans do not need to worry much about the games and just have to trust the team and keep supporting it.